RETIRED rocker Pierre Leemann has become the Billy Mack of Bendigo by releasing a Christmas single at the start of December.
Unlike the Love, Actually character, Pierre's song - Christmas in Australia - might not reach number one but it is infectious enough to get your holiday music playlists started.
Leemann, 65, had the idea for an Aussie Christmas rock song in March and wasted no time in making it happen.
"In March I had the idea while walking in the bush and I went home and worked all night," he said. "By 7am I had finished with lyrics and arrangement.
"Then I recorded it in Melbourne. I play every instrument and sing the vocals.
"I didn't think about any other songs when writing. I didn't know any Australian Christmas songs. This just popped in my head and I started writing."
Born in Switzerland and picking up a guitar aged 15, Leeman has lived in London and Boston and called Los Angeles home for 30 years.
But after marrying a woman from Bendigo, he prefers Christmas in Australia to anywhere else.
"In Australia, Christmas is so different than in the northern hemisphere," he said. "I love it here because it is warm. In the US it is about selling, selling, selling at Christmas. Australia is more about enjoying the holidays.
"Bendigo is a great place and I love it. I love walking taking pictures of the beautiful buildings. My plan is to stay here and establish a Bendigonian band."
"I will become an Aussie in 2025 and I would love for this song to be a part of Australian Christmases. That's my goal."
Leeman performs as Unruly Pierre in his band UnnRooLee. His wife Maria - known as Rebel Levic -has just joined on bass and vocals along with guitarist 'Slick' Andrew.
"We are still looking for a drummer," he said. "With COVID, the original band completely stopped and the four guys I had wnated to play more covers while I want to focus on original songs.
"Playing music keeps me young. I'm rock and roller and my voice hasn't given up on me yet. I'm in good health and happy to keep going."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
