The wettest October on record, coupled with reduced fuel loads following the 2019-20 bushfire season, is contributing to the forecast of a below normal fire potential for eastern parts of the state this summer.
According to the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for Summer, below normal grass fire activity is expected in early summer due to saturated soils, however, the risk of grass fires may increase later in summer as grasses dry out.
Because of this, it is important communities remain vigilant to the risk of fires no matter where they live.
In a briefing on Tuesday morning, Emergency Management commissioner Andrew Crisp said services were working together on a number of posed risks across the state.
"While the summer is traditionally about fire risk, it's clear increased rain and the potential for above average rainfall in some parts of the state will be a focus for us over summer," he said.
"It is so important communities remain vigilant and prepare for all emergencies - that includes fires, floods, storms, water safety, heat and other emergencies."
Significant grass growth in paddocks and roadsides is already evident across much of the state and delayed harvest activities may enhance fire risk over summer.
Country Fire Authority (CFA) chief officer Jason Heffernan reminded residents not to be fooled by the wet weather.
"Victoria is one of the most fire-prone regions in the world, so even an average fire season can have devastating consequences," he said.
"With the fire danger period already commenced in some parts of the state, now is the time to prepare your property by pruning branches near buildings, clearing gutters and keeping grass shorter than 10 centimetres."
The outlook also forecasts normal fire potential for the north and west of Victoria, with an increase in fire potential from mid-summer.
Central and eastern Victoria is expected to receive above average rainfall which will impact upon fire activity in those areas.
Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) chief officer Tim Wiebusch said the flood risk in many central and northern Victorian communities had lessened.
"The Murray River at Echuca is now sitting below 94.2m, which will allow us to consider creating access points in the levee," he said.
"This will allow residents to move about more freely within the town."
Mr Wiebusch said October was the busiest month on record for VICSES volunteers.
"They have responded to more than 13,700 requests for assistance in that time," he said.
"I'm immensely proud of the work they have undertaken, and will continue to as we see further rain into summer.
"It just goes to show how wet this spring has been, and how Victorians should never become complacent when it comes to preparing for adverse weather events."
Find local flood guides for your area and Fire Danger Ratings on the VicEmergency website.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
