Vintage fashion and heritage bicycles are set to make it to Bendigo in a new community event.
The Bendigo Tweed Ride will see cyclists dressing in their finery and cycling around the city as part of a social event.
Liana Skewes who is trying to bring the ride to Bendigo founded the Ballarat Tweed Ride in 2012 with seven rider. This year 140 people took part in the event.
"I'm really excited to get it to Bendigo," she said. "We have a few regulars from Bendigo who come to Ballarat and I am living between both cities now, so I thought why not have fun in both?"
Ms Skewes said the tweed rides usually begin with people admiring each other's bikes before going on a leisurely ride.
"It's about social cycling and timeless style," she said. "It's a very particular vignette of fashion. People wear everything from Victorian Era outfits.
"We have also seen fashion from the 1950s or even the 1970s but it is mostly turn of the century."
"We accept any bikes. The last tweed ride in Ballarat had people hiring E-Scooters as well as people with older bikes like penny farthings, we had people bringing original three wheelers and ones that used to be in cycling museum.
"It's an opportunity for people with pieces of Australian cycling history to show them off."
The Ballarat Tweed Ride is run in conjunction with the city's heritage festival.
Ms Skewes said bringing a tweed ride to Bendigo would be another way to see the city.
"Each city is unique so we are hoping we can capture some unique stuff about Bendigo," she said.
"I am chatting with (Bendigo) council representatives in January and will be leaving it up to them where it could fit in (Bendigo's calendar," she said.
"We definitely don't want to clash with things like Easter and May is same time as the Ballarat Tweed Ride.
"The Lost Trades Fair might work but if we ride at the same time, people at the trades fair might want to ride and be unable to."
Tweed rides have been established all over the world with the US, Canada and a number of European countries hosting events as well as Canberra.
"I am connected with a few of the tweed rides around the world and getting the right ride length and terrain is important," Ms Skewes said. "Bendigo has a few hills, so we are working on an appropriate route with some local cyclists to test routes for us so people can see things and still get good ride."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
