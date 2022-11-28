Community members behind a seven-year long push for a new Bendigo school have been left shattered by the rejection of a permit application.
Bendigo Christian College was set to be a low-fee, independent Christian option for the region's students, based in Junortoun on the former grounds of Ascension College.
School board chair Philip Trebilcock said the Department of Transport had required the school, before commencing, to create a joint entrance with the caravan park next door on to the McIvor Highway.
Required road work included widening the road opening and creating new lanes, then redoing vegetation on the roadworks and incorporating the O'Keefe rail trail which runs alongside the Baptist Church also on the proposed school block.
This was all to be done "at no expense to the Department of Transport" and with no state government funding, and before the school began operating.
By 2026, the school would have also needed to install traffic lights, regardless of the number of students attending.
Mr Trebilcock said he understood the department staff were just doing their jobs but said as the need for schools increases, a burden which the independent sector helps carry, independent schools needed more assistance getting started.
"For a community based school where we're just families that are putting together our own funds, there's no way we can do this," Mr Trebilcock said.
"There works were required before the school started when there would be no money, no cashflow.
"Then the traffic lights (installation) which is several million dollars at no expense to the Department of Transport."
Mr Trebilcock said there are now no plans moving forward on the school project following the rejection of the staged development application.
"Ultimately, we had lodged an application for a staged development," Mr Trebilcock said.
"We acknowledged that there would be work required for access to the property and we requested that be staged, according to trigger points as the school grows."
"There's demand for independent schools and we saw and we spoke to some of the other schools like Victory Christian College and Creek Street Christian College, and they both have waiting lists for their enrolment.
"So obviously it's what people want so we're not we're not being foolish if there's a demand for a different type of schooling, or more of a particular type, then we able to meet that."
The passion project has now reached a point where it cannot go ahead.
Up to 25 students were effectively ready to start in the new year before the plug was pulled.
"It got very, very late by November and we hadn't heard back from the Department of Transport," he said.
"Our parents get worried because they want to enrol their kids so we had to pull the plug.
"It wasn't fair on on, on parents who now have to find another school and who want certainty."
Mr Trebilcock said the community can still benefit from the Baptist community's offerings with Bendigo's largest playgroup, the Nexus Youth Theatre and the Madcow Cafe program.
To resurrect the school project, however, would require some additional assistance.
"We can't keep throwing money at it," he said.
"If we're going to have new independent schools and, by the way that's what the state government encouraged us to do, we do need some sort of assistance so that the process can be a bit smoother and not so adversary.
"But the reality is in Victoria there's been only a handful of new independent schools in the last five years.
"Typically there's three ways (for schools to start), either they're a state school, there are systemic school (Catholic, Steiner etc.), so another one in their system or as a campus extension."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
