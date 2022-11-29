Bendigo Advertiser
Life Saving Victoria encourage people of all ages to learn to swim

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:46am, first published November 29 2022 - 3:43pm
Everyone is being encouraged to learn to swim as summer approaches, with instrurctor Melissa Bramley and Zoe. Picture by Darren Howe

In the wake of a tragic increase in drownings in 2022, swimming teachers are encouraging people young and old to develop the life-saving skill.

