Some of Bendigo's most talented youngsters will take part in Bendigo South East Colleges Academy of Creative Arts Showcase on Thursday.
Seventy students will take part in the showcase at Ulumbarra Theatre with dance, drama, vocalists, bands and visual artists all featuring in the evening performances.
Following the performance, the visual arts exhibition will go on display at Dudley House for a week.
Drama student Delaney Boyd - who will perform a number of scenes at the showcase - said the final rehearsals will be used to fine tune everyone ahead of the showcase.
"It's going well and I'm really excited," she said. "We have worked so hard at it and we really pushed ourselves to get better.
"To be able to show that to people all over Bendigo really means something to us. It's amazing. I love seeing the dancers, the singers, the band. They're all amazing at what they do.
"I think it's one of our best yet. It's really fun to watch."
Vocalist Zoe Di Camillo will sing a number of songs with her fellow performers including a medley of Toto songs and a duet of a song form the movie Clouds.
With a theatre background, Zoe said the ACA had improved her voice.
"I've been doing theatre since I was five and always had a passion for singing," she said. "My older brother brother does ACA as well and he inspired me to join.
"It's been such an amazing experience. It's improved my voice and given me so many opportunities to go and out and sing in the community. It's also really helped me grow friendships."
Delaney's love of drama lead her to ACA where she has also written original scenes for the showcase.
"I've always been told I'm very dramatic, so I thought why not start?" she said.
"In some cases our scenes are adapted from movies and TV shows which we have made our own script from that. Other times, inspiration just hits and you just want to write something."
The BSE College Academy of Creative Arts Showcase - Dreams - is on at Ulumbarra on December 1 from 6pm.
