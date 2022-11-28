Police are appealing for information in relation to the recent theft of a fuel trailer in northern Victoria last week.
In the early hours of November 27, the diesel fuel trailer was stolen from a rural farming property near the intersection of Finlay Road and Trevaskis Road, Wyuna.
The trailer is purpose-built to carry fuel, has a large platform on the rear, a large storage box on the draw-bar, a 12-volt electric pump and filter, white Sunraysia wheels and 4WD tyres and is in good condition.
Any information in relation to the trailer can be treated as anonymous.
Police can be contacted by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Kyabram Police Station on 5853 1777.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
