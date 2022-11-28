Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo to host International Day of People with Disability event

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
November 29 2022 - 10:00am
Bendigo FIDA Suns player Jedd Manton will MC Bendigo's International Day of People with Disability event this Friday. Picture by Darren Howe

Everyone is welcome to celebrate inclusion and accessibility at Bendigo's International Day of People with Disability event, this Friday at the Bendigo Library gardens.

