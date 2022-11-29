Bendigo Advertiser
North Bendigo appoints Madisson Wheeler as new women's coach

By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Madisson Wheeler has been chosen to lead North Bendigo's CVFLW squad for the 2023 season. Picture supplied

North Bendigo Football Netball Club has named Madisson Wheeler as the new senior women's coach.

