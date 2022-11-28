Jazy Roberts earns dream start in Australian Open field

Every golfer dreams of teeing up in their country's national open tournament.
It's now reality for Belvoir Park's Jazy Roberts.
The 17-year-old rising star has secured a spot in this week's ISPS HANDA Australian Open after a top finish at a qualifying event held on Monday.
Roberts, who will be competing as an amateur, couldn't be prouder of her effort to lock in a start in this week's field after carding a one-over par round at Sanctuary Lakes.
"It was definitely tricky as we were playing off the longer tees which made it difficult to get distance," Roberts said.
"It all came down to placement with drives on the fairway as a lot of the pins were in very tough positions.
"I needed good placement off the tee, then I had to hit it close so I could make all of the putts."
Related:
What made the process all the more nerve-racking was that Roberts was among one of the first groups out in the morning which led to a long wait after her round during the afternoon before she knew that her spot in the field had been locked in.
"It was weird having to sit there for so long in suspense not knowing what everyone else was doing out on the course," Roberts said.
"But the moment I found out that I had qualified - I was very happy."
Roberts is no stranger to competing at national events having played alongside Hannah Green at the TPS Murray River earlier this year.
However, her start at the Open will be her biggest tournament to date.
"I am just so excited for the opportunity to play and I expect it to be quite similar to the TPS event, but definitely with a few more grandstands."
This year's Australian Open is the start of a new history for the tournament as for the first time both men and women will compete on the same course for equal prize money.
Among the women's entries who will be competing for the prestigious Patricia Bridges Bowl are Green, Minjee Lee, So Yeon Ryu and Xiyu Lin.
Green said the strong field for this week's Open would provide a strong challenge.
"There are lots of players out here that can lift that trophy. It's great," Green said.
"As much as I love the attention at home, I want the competition too."
Roberts said to be competing at the 2022 running of the event was to be a part of a new golfing legacy in Australia.
"It's good that women are being recognised more and more within the sport and getting the same opportunities as the men," Roberts said.
"This will get more girls into golf and also helps them play across multiple different tours."
The Belvoir Park golfer will also bring plenty of experience to both courses at Victoria and Kingston Heath as she has played them before while competing with Heritage Golf Club's pennant team.
"There's going to be plenty of bunkers with very fast greens with pins that are tucked in tight," she said.
"My plan is to just focus on myself as I will be up against some very good players.
"I'll set myself a target, aim for that and not worry what everyone else is doing."
Also in the field this week are fellow Bendigo golfers Lucas Herbert and Andrew Martin.
Herbert heads into the Open after withdrawing from last week's Aus PGA with a minor back injury, while Martin wrapped up at T53.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.