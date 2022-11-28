LVFNL: Mitiamo coaching SOS answered as Jon Varcoe takes on coaching job

MITIAMO'S coaching appeal has been answered, with Jon Varcoe to take the senior reins of the Loddon Valley league club in season 2023.
The Superoos on Monday confirmed the appointment of Varcoe, just over a week after issuing a coaching SOS.
Varcoe - who will be a non-playing coach - brings premiership experience to the Superoos, with his coaching resume including leading Waaia to back-to-back flags in 1994-95 in the Picola District league.
Varcoe also has coaching experience at Lancaster, Echuca, Moama and most recently Picola United, where he was also a back-to-back premiership coach in 2016-17.
"It's obviously a huge relief for the club to have appointed Jon and we're really excited to have him join us," Mitiamo vice-president Brad Spence said on Monday.
"We think he is going to be a really good fit for us.
"He has coached premierships before, he knows what community clubs are all about and he wants to get involved with us, so we are rapt.
"It's obviously been a challenging time recently trying to find a coach, but now that we've got that boxed ticked we look forward to what next year can bring with Jon leading us."
Varcoe takes over the Superoos from Marcus McKern, who led the side to a fourth-placed finish this year after bowing out of the finals in straight sets to Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater.
While the Superoos have struggled for months to find a coach after approaching close to 40 people, the club is in a strong position financially and recently had 35 people attend its annual general meeting.
The club hasn't shied away from the fact it's expecting to lose potentially half its senior side from this year, which includes its Queensland contingent of players.
