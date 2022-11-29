MIDWEEK PENNANT: Kangaroo Flat demolishes Bendigo East by 60 shots | PHOTOS

KANGAROO Flat was in devastating form in Monday's round seven of Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls.
The Roos produced the highest score of the division one competition for three seasons as they trounced Bendigo East 96-36 in a 60-shot blowout.
The Roos won their three rinks by margins of 28 shots (Torie Babitsch), 22 (Phillip Jennings) and 10 (Eric White) as they moved from third to second on the ladder.
Kangaroo Flat's tally of 96 was the competition's highest since Golden Square scored 97 against Woodbury in round two of the 2019-20 season.
The closest game of the round was surprisingly between the top and bottom sides on the ladder.
Ladder-leader Golden Square was made to work hard for the win by the battling Bendigo, with Square getting over the line 56-52.
Having made the grand final last season, Bendigo has reached the halfway point of this season last on the ladder with only one win.
Reigning premier Eaglehawk continued its solid form.
The Hawks reeled off their fourth victory in a row with a 57-50 win over South Bendigo.
And Inglewood consolidated its position in the top four. The Woodies proved too strong for White Hills, winning 63-46.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 57 def South Bendigo 50.
Kaye Rowe 22 def Craig Adams 16, Phil Godkin 18 lt David White 19, Simon Carter 17 def Daryl Rowley 15.
Inglewood 63 def White Hills 46.
Lindsay Kelly 17 lt Steve O'Bree 22, Laurie Witham 12 lt Jim Brennan 16, Rob Day 34 def Jan O'Bree 8.
Kangaroo Flat 96 def Bendigo East 36.
Phillip Jennings 32 def Helen Clough 10, Eric White 30 def Benn Probert 20, Torie Babitsch 34 def Leigh Graham 6.
Golden Square 56 def Bendigo 52.
Taylah Marron 15 lt Lee Harris 17, Brad Marron 18 dr Vicki Greenwood 18, Julie Ross 23 def Sharon Koch 17.
Ladder - Golden Square (73), Kangaroo Flat (72), Eaglehawk (71), Inglewood (65), South Bendigo (51), Bendigo East (45), White Hills (38), Bendigo (33).
.............................................
DIVISION 2
Harcourt 60 def Heathcote 48, Castlemaine 65 def Woodbury 53, Bendigo East 56 def Kangaroo Flat 51, Bendigo 65 def Golden Square 55.
.............................................
DIVISION 3
Strathfieldsaye 54 def Marong 50, Castlemaine 58 def Woodbury 46, Bendigo East 57 def Kangaroo Flat 49, Eaglehawk 55 def Golden Square 53.
.............................................
DIVISION 4
South Bendigo 69 def Harcourt 50, White Hills 62 def Calivil/Serpentine 48, Dingee 56 def Campbells Creek 55, Golden Square 69 def Bendigo VRI 41.
.............................................
DIVISION 5
Eaglehawk 57 def Strathfieldsaye 28, South Bendigo 44 def Bridgewater 35, Inglewood 36 def Bendigo 33, White Hills 54 def Bendigo East 27.
.............................................
DIVISION 6
North Bendigo 72 def Strathfieldsaye 18, South Bendigo 61 def Woodbury 23, Bendigo East 47 def Golden Square 35, White Hills 41 def Marong 34.
