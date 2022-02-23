Green's 'inspiring' performance leaves Roberts jazzing up her own golfing show

news, local-news, hannah green, bendigo, golf, jazy roberts, tps murray

Bendigo golfer Jazy Roberts had a weekend to remember at TPS Murray River. The 17-year-old amateur played in the final group alongside Hannah Green who made history by winning the first ever mixed gender tournament of a major tour. Golf news: Top golf scores posted across Bendigo district | Feb 12-19 The experience is one Roberts has taken inspiration from on her own journey to becoming a professional. During Sunday's final round at Cobram Barooga Golf Club Roberts walked next to Green on her way to the 20-under par triumph. "It was really cool to be able to see exactly how professionals play various shots - especially around the greens and how accurate they are with how many fairways they hit off the tee," Roberts said. "I also noticed their processes when they're reading putts." Sport news: More than anything Roberts cherished the opportunity to speak with one of her biggest golfing idols. "She was really nice and spoke to me throughout the round about how my own game is going and what I do to practice," Roberts said. "It was really cool to see Hannah win and I am sure even more women will be able to win tournaments like this more often." Green said she hoped her victory would encourage the next generation of female golfers to rise to the top. "Hopefully it's inspiring the rest of the girls not only in the juniors but in the field to try and get their name on a trophy," Green said. The victory came just one week after Green also won the Women's tournament at the Victorian Open at 13th Beach. "I feel amazing. I'm just so grateful that I came. It actually wasn't my plan to play; I was hoping to go back to Perth. Things happen for a reason so I'm really glad that I made it," Green said. Green won by four shots ahead of Andrew Evans and Hayden Hopewell (a) who were 16-under par. In the TPS Junior Murray River field it was Sheridan Clancy who shot a two-under 69 on Sunday to win by four strokes from Roberts (73) and Chloe Wilson (75). Related: Hannah Green makes a slice of golf history Upon reflection on her recent performance and progression over the past 18 months, Roberts feels she is on the right path to turning professional. "I am really happy with where my golf game is at the moment," she said. "After I finish school this year I plan to take a gap year so that I can focus on playing even more tournaments and getting in as much practice as possible, "I will then see what happens after that." First up Roberts will play pennant golf for Heritage Golf Club this year in addition to playing at club competitions throughout the Bendigo district. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

