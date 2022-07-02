Jazy Roberts shines at the Murray River Junior Masters

Bendigo golfer Jazy Roberts fended off a strong field on Friday to win the overall girls division at the Murray River Junior Masters.
The Belvoir Park product finished the 54-hole three-day competition with rounds of 68,73 and 67 (208) to finish two shots ahead of Metropolitan GC's Jeneath Wong.
The competition showcases three of the Murray region's best courses - with the field taking on a different layout each day.
During Wednesday's opening round on the Cobram-Barooga Old Course, Roberts shot a four-under par 68 which included five birdies.
There was only only one blemish on the card for the entire day - a bogey on the par-four second.
The field then returned to action on Thursday on Captain's course at Tocumwal where she shot an even-par round of 73.
On the final day at Yarrawonga Mulwala Roberts dug deep to perform at her best with a five-under 67 to defeat Wong by two strokes.
Wong, who is an Australian Amateur Champion, had the round of the day by setting the new course record at 66 off-the-stick, however, it wasn't enough to outdo the hard work of Roberts the two previous days.
"It was a great battle with Jeneath," Roberts said to Golf Australia.
"We basically went shot for shot all day."
In the boys competition, Shepparton's Bailey Goodall took the win at four-over par, two shots ahead of runner-up Maximillian Fischer.
Neangar Park member Morten Hafkamp (representing Commonwealth) was close behind in T3 at seven-over par.
