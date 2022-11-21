Jazy Roberts puts up hard-fought effort in Tasmanian Amateur match-play final

Belvoir Park golfer Jazy Roberts put up a valiant effort to finish runner-up at the Tasmanian Amateur Championship.
Roberts went head-to-head against Heritage's Keeley Marx in the 36-hole match-play women's final at Devonport Country Club on Monday, but fell agonisingly short with her opponent sealing the match three and two.
Marx came out firing to take an early three-up lead on the front nine of the first 18, however, Roberts didn't let her opponent break away and remained within striking distance.
By the time they had finished the first 18 holes the scores remained at three-up in Marx's favour.
After a lunch break they headed straight back out on course for the second-half of the final.
Roberts started picking up momentum by winning two holes to bring her back to just one down against Marx with nine holes still to play.
Unfortunately, Marx dug-deep to slowly break away again and was able to get the job done at three and two.
Robert's path to the match-play showdown on Monday included a top stroke-fomat performance earlier on the weekend.
The first two qualifying rounds held on Sunday for the match-play finals were contested over a 36-hole stroke tournament which Roberts finished on top of the leaderboard at two-under total and was the only player in the women's field to finish under-par.
Once back on course on Sunday Roberts then defeated Yun An Shen three and two in the quarter final.
The afternoon's semi-final would then see her go up against Jeeyon Moon who Roberts defeated four and three to book herself a spot in the final with Marx.
In the men's competition, Spring Valley's Siddharth Nadimpalli defeated Huntingdale's Rupert Toomey three and two during the final.
Roberts finished the 2021-2022 season ranked ninth on the Golf Australia amateur girls order of merit with 900 points after seven events.
Highlights from earlier in the season include winning the girl's division of the Murray River Junior Masters.
Roberts finished the 54-hole three-day competition with rounds of 68,73 and 67 (208) to finish two shots ahead of Jeneath Wong.
