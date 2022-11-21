Bendigo Advertiser
Jazy Roberts puts up hard-fought effort in Tasmanian Amateur match-play final

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 4:50pm
Picture by Golf Australia

Belvoir Park golfer Jazy Roberts put up a valiant effort to finish runner-up at the Tasmanian Amateur Championship.

AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

