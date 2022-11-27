Man spared conviction for driving unregistered vehicle

A Melbourne man detected driving an unregistered vehicle while his licence was suspended has been spared a conviction.
The Epping man was caught driving on the Northern Highway at Heathcote in June. When the man's vehicle was pulled over by a police patrol, it was determined the man's licence had been suspended less than two months earlier due to an accumulation of too many demerit points.
Appearing in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Monday, November 28, the man told the magistrate he was unaware his licence had been suspended and that his vehicle was unregistered, as he had recently moved address.
The man told the court he had moved from Docklands to Epping.
He said he was presently unemployed and was receiving a carer's payment.
The magistrate was critical of the man for driving from Melbourne to the court in Bendigo, especially given his alleged offending attracted heavy penalties, including a possible term of imprisonment, as well as a heavy fine and further licence suspension.
"I don't understand why you wouldn't catch the train," the magistrate said.
He said failing to notify authorities such as VicRoads and Fines Victoria of a change in address was an offence within itself, and that failing to do so did not excuse him from driving poorly and then claiming ignorance.
The man was fined $1000 without conviction for driving an unregistered vehicle, and $750 for driving while his licence was suspended.
His licence was suspended for 30 days from midnight, Monday November 28.
"Your driving needs to improve," the magistrate said.
