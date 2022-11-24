Strathfieldsaye Primary School students have traded paper and pens for spray-paint cans, creating a colourful mural at the school's front entrance.
The mural, located on the external wall of the school's grade 2 building, was painted by grade 6 students in collaboration with creative organisation Nacho Station.
School principal Cindi Bruechert said the mural depicted the school's core values and was a "celebration of life-long learning, creativity, community connection and fun".
The mural also contains a heartfelt tribute to teacher Jess West, who died in a car crash near Creswick three years ago.
MORE STORIES:
"The vibrancy of the colours represent Jess' bright, bubbly personality which was often matched by her vivid hair colours and styles," Ms Bruechert said.
"The images chosen represent our school values of caring, optimism, respect and excellence."
"This mural is all about people. We're thrilled to include some of our students in the creative process."
Ms Bruechert said money for the mural was raised at the recent Community Arts Festival, which was held on October 14 and 15.
Money raised from that event will also go towards establishing a creative learning hub offering arts, music and STEM.
"Funds raised from our recent Community Arts Festival have brought this project to life for students, their families, our community and staff to enjoy for many years to come," Ms Bruechert said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.