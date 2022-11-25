Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Exhibition Centre hosts National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships

Updated November 25 2022 - 12:52pm, first published 12:30pm
Tom Reed competes at the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships in Bendigo on Friday. Picture by DARREN HOWE

Bendigo is playing host to the best shearers in the land - and across the Tasman Sea - with the staging of the National Shearing and Wool Handling Championships this weekend.

