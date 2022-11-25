Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Talented Bendigo Pioneers trio in the mix for AFL National Draft

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvey Gallagher, Jason Gillbee and Noah Long are the Bendigo Pioneers' best chances to be selected in the AFL National Draft or Rookie Draft. Pictures by Noni Hyett and Getty Images

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree receives hundreds of phone calls each year from AFL recruiters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.