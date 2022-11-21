Herbert's iron play focus ahead of Australian summer of golf

Lucas Herbert is days away from kick-starting two big weeks on the golf course.
The 26-year-old is back on home soil for this week's Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, and will then be in action at the Australian Open to be co-hosted by Kingston Heath and Victoria.
When in Australia Herbert is based at at Peregian Springs in Noosa where he puts in the hardwork under the guidance of long-time coach Dom Azzopardi.
Ahead of the season the pair have honed in on one specific part of his game.
"Dom and I have predominantly been working on my iron play," Herbert said to Australian media earlier this month.
"Statistics from last year said I was low on strokes gained on approach, so a goal has been to get it into play a lot more with driver followed by irons.
"My putting has been great, but I need to give myself more chances to hole birdies
"It seems like at the moment I am holing lots of putts for par and bogey. Overall I want to be more consistent week-in-week-out."
When asked if he had plans to try and "hit his peak" for the upcoming Australian tournaments, his response was simple.
"I am always trying to peak," he said.
"I am not putting events on my schedule just to turn up for a laugh.
"If it's on my schedule, I want to play and I want to win."
Just weeks ago in between tournaments Herbert was able to make a brief trip back home, which included a visit to his native Bendigo.
While here he first-hand saw the impact of recent floods throughout the district which certainly came as a surprise.
"I've never seen that amount of water laying around in our area...it's sad what a lot of people have lost," he said.
"But it was nice to be back in Australia, especially as the last two years I've come back it's been on the back of lockdowns.
"It's great to see everyone happy, healthy and out walking around with social interaction."
Meanwhile also in action this week at the Australian PGA is fellow Neangar golfer Andrew Martin.
Martin heads into the tournament after winning the Victorian PGA earlier this month and most recently a T40 finish on Sunday at the QLD PGA.
Martin endured a challenging four days on the challenging par-72 layout at Nudgee with rounds of 69,75,78,73 to finish at seven-over par.
Martin leads the PGA Tour of Australasia order of merit on 266.84 after four events.
