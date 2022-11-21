Hockey Central Victoria elated by success of One League finals weekend

Hockey Central Victoria couldn't be prouder of its effort hosting the Hockey League One finals on the weekend.
On both Saturday and Sunday at the Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex the competition's finals matches were contested
In the end NSW Pride outlasted the lot to be crowned as champions within the men's and women's competitions.
"The feedback that we've received from Hockey Victoria, Hockey Australia and the Hockey One League has been really positive," HCV committee member Ross Evans said.
"They particularly loved that we had such a large dedicated group of local community volunteers helping throughout the weekend."
There was also a great response to HCV's most recently upgraded pitch at the Ashley Street complex.
"Feedback from players, coaches and managers in terms of our venue and the new surface was overwhelmingly positive," he said.
"Even though there were weather challenges all weekend, including a game being paused as the pitch flooded, our volunteers were able to sweep away the water so they could get back to action as quickly as possible."
The helpers also included a team of juniors who were player mascots and were also along the sidelines during matches to help get balls back in play as fast as possible.
In addition to its team of volunteers, HCV was also thankful for the high levels of support from both organisers, City of Greater Bendigo and Visit Victoria in helping run the event.
Looking ahead to the future, HCV would be more than willing to host more Hockey One League matches and other elite level competitions.
"We've given ourselves the best opportunity to be in the running to get more events," Evans said.
On the hockey field NSW Pride women secured the championship after defeating Brisbane Blaze 2-2 (3-1) in a nail-biting penalty shootout.
Goals from Mariah Williams, Grace Stewart and Greta Hayes matched with expert goalkeeping from Jocelyn Bartram proved to be too strong for the Blaze during the penalty decider.
In the men's competition, Pride defeated Perth Thundersticks 2-0 after an early goal plus conversion from Ky Willott in the second quarter.
The second half was tense as both sides wrestled back-and-forth for control of the match.
There were several scoring windows for both teams, but Willott's earlier goal proved to be the decider.
The win was the Pride men's second premiership after winning the inaugural competition in 2019.
