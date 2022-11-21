Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Aged care reforms make i-home care too expensive for council

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loddon Shire set to end in-home care services

Loddon Shire Council is set to end its almost 40-year role as a provider of in-home care services due to proposed changes making it too expensive to continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.