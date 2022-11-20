Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Love, solidarity as Bendigo trans community honours those lost too soon

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zara Jones. Picture by Darren Howe.

Hundreds of pairs of shoes became a poignant reminder of the prejudice trans people face as they and allies marked Transgender Day of Remembrance in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.