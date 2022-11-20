Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo gathers in walk around lake to D'Feet Motor Neurone Disease

November 21 2022 - 7:30am
A crowd walks around Lake Weeroona to raise funds and awareness in the battle against Motor Neurone Disease. Melbourne will host a separate walk this weekend. Picture by Darren Howe.

PEOPLE have banded together and circled Lake Weeroona to raise funds for people with Motor Neurone Disease.

