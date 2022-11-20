PEOPLE have banded together and circled Lake Weeroona to raise funds for people with Motor Neurone Disease.
They joined the Bendigo Walk to D'Feet MND on Sunday in the event's return after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.
People walked two laps of the ornamental lake near the city centre.
They were fundraising to ensure people suffering from MND have enough access to carers and information, as well as researching potential causes and cures.
There are between 15 and 20 people suffering from MND at any one time in Bendigo, event co-organiser Angela Whalen said before the event took place.
The walks have grown into MND Victoria's biggest public event since the first in 2004.
Melbourne will host the next walk next Sunday at Princes Park in Carlton North.
It will be an easy 3.5km flat walk that will be wheelchair and pram friendly.
Disabled parking will be available for people with MND.
For more information visit mnd.org.au/page/143/walk-to-dfeet-mnd
