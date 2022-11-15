Councillor Brian Hood will take the reigns of the Hepburn Shire council after being voted in as mayor for the next 12 months.
He will be joined by Cr Lesley Hewitt who will serve as deputy.
Cr Hood said it is an honour to take on the role and he is "excited to represent the community of Hepburn Shire".
The new mayor has served on the council since October 2020 and represents the Coliban Ward.
He said he is keen to see the Trentham Community Hub and Creswick Trails projects completed and wants to tackle issues such as high inflation, rising construction costs and damaged roads.
"As a council we are focused on delivering important services for the community and infrastructure projects that serve the community's long-term needs," he said.
"We are also acutely aware of the importance of financial responsibility, particularly as we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent major storm and flood events.
"I look forward to working alongside my fellow councillors and with staff to deliver projects and services, along with the commitments outlined in our four-year Council Plan, within our capacity."
In his acceptance, Cr Hood thanked former mayor Cr Tim Drylie and former deputy mayor Cr Jen Bray for their hard work over "the past challenging 12 months".
Deputy mayor Lesley Hewitt is no stranger to the top role at council, having served as mayor from 2020 to 2021. She has represented the Birch Ward since October 2020.
