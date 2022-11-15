Labor to outspend Coalition on Bendigo Art Gallery renovation

LABOR wants to outspend the Coalition's "underfunded" Bendigo Art Gallery's redevelopment election pledge, candidates Maree Edwards and Jacinta Allan say.
They ended months of speculation on Tuesday morning by revealing Labor would spend $21 million on the project, $5.5 million more than the Coalition.
The City of Greater Bendigo has previously hiked its total renovation estimates by $20 million to $48 million.
It blamed inflation and surging construction costs.
Labor said that had influenced thinking on its pledge.
"This is the next big infrastructure project for Bendigo and we want it done properly," Bendigo East candidate Jacinta Allan said.
Coalition arts spokesperson David Davis said welcomed Labor's decision to "follow our lead" on art gallery funding.
"Our commitment to fund the project in an even partnership with the federal government makes sense," he said.
"Instead of Victorians stumping up an extra $6 million on this project, Jacinta Allan should instead be asking her federal colleagues to come up with their fair share of funding."
The federal Labor government is yet to commit its own share of the funds despite the fast approaching 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The council wants the city's most important tourist drawcard rebuilt in time for blockbuster sports and cultural programs when an estimated 200,000 games ticket holders descend on the city.
Canberra would need to stump its share by mid-2023 if it agrees the gallery should be built in time for the games.
Federal MP Lisa Chesters on Tuesday said she had written to the council encouraging them to apply for funds through the new Growing Regions Program.
"This program will provide new opportunities for regional local councils and not-for-profit organisations through an annual open, competitive grants process," she said.
Ms Allan left the door open to a build starting after the games.
"It would be great to have this project finished before the Commonwealth Games but with only 174 weeks to go ... it's a really tight timeline to build a project as big and complex as this," she said.
The council has previously said it would postpone all building works and use the current gallery for its games cultural program if funding cannot be secured fast enough.
The council and gallery want to build a new central foyer, new gallery spaces including a blockbuster exhibition area and new hospitality and retail areas.
The renovation could draw in 30 per cent more patrons, or 60,000, every year.
Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot thanked Labor for bringing bipartisan support for the art gallery renovation.
She said the gallery was preparing for both an immediate or postponed build.
"We are about to launch into the detailed design phase, which will take at least six months," Ms Bridgfoot said.
"So we are happy to have more time to make sure the project is right. We are looking at setting up the gallery for the next 50 years so we want to do it properly.
"That said, if we had a windfall and could go for the Commonwealth Games, that would be amazing."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
