A domestic violence offender with a dangerous driving habit has abandoned his appeal in the Bendigo County Court yesterday after being given a warning by the judge that he could be up for a higher sentence.
The man, who the Advertiser has opted not to name, was charged with intentionally damaging property, unlawful assault, driving when asked to stop, driving in a manner dangerous, persistently contravene safety notice or intervention order, and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
"I consider this offending to be very serious," Judge Mark Gamble said.
The victim of the offending was the man's ex-partner with whom he had a 14 year relationship, and three children with. There was a history of domestic violence, with nine incidents since 2013.
The first Intervention Order (IVO) was made in 2015, with the final Family Violence Order being made on January 1, 2022.
The court heard on January 1, 2022 the appellant went to the victim's address to see his son.
He went through the victim's phone, yelled and smashed the tv, punched a hole in a bedroom door, raised his hand near the victim's throat, and got into her car and said he'd gas himself before leaving.
In another instance, he was detected speeding at 147 km per hour, overtaking other vehicles and driving on the wrong side of the road.
The court heard on June 21, 2022 the man contacted the victim three times, was crying on phone, and asking her to take him to hospital.
The victim experienced fear and trauma, the court was told.
The man was originally convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment in the magistrates court, with 72 days declared and reckoned as served.
The court heard at one point, the man went to court, his matter was adjourned then later that day he breached the order by contacting the victim.
The judge said he didn't share the view of the magistrate to impose a combination sentence - a Community Corrections Order (CCO) and imprisonment.
Judge Gamble said there came a time when it wasn't appropriate to give a CCO.
The man's lawyer said her client recognised that the magistrates court had been lenient, and added the appellant didn't shy away from the gravity of his offending.
"He was in a deeply dark place at the time of offending and he acknowledges that in himself," she said.
She said the man acknowledged that being arrested and held in custody had saved his life.
She said the appellant had put down his name for prison programs but was unsuccessful in completing through no fault of his own.
The appellant was in custody during the COVID-19 pandemic for 90 days - and he served that full period - which his lawyer said had been more burdensome.
The court heard the man was suicidal and using substances previously but custody served as a "detox period" for him and he was now clean and engaging consistently with his CCO to date.
Judge Gamble said the man's driving was dangerous.
"This could have ended in absolute tragedy," he said.
Judge Gamble told the lawyer he was still concerned about her client's offending, and didn't see how it was appropriate to give the man a combination sentence instead of just a period of jail.
"I hear the court's concerns," the lawyer responded.
Judge Gamble said he was considering a higher sentence and allowed the lawyer to seek instructions from her client, who decided to abandon the appeal, leaving the original sentence to stand.
