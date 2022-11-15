Uniting Emergency Relief co-ordinator Max Blume is full of appreciation.
Despite the deliberately lit fire that burnt out his church back in June, wreaking a million dollars worth of damage and destroying a stash of stockpiled presents, the octogenarian is focused on the positive as his organisation's annual Christmas drive gets underway.
"We've been very, very lucky," he says of the large donations already received from the Kangaroo Flat Lions and Probus clubs, who between them have contributed $2000 worth of vouchers, cakes, puddings and presents.
Max also gives thanks for his "lovely team" and the key support of local MP Lisa Chesters, who has been collecting toys for the drive over a period of about seven years.
He is also thankful to the Y Service Club, which has leased the organisation its Lockwood Road hall "for as long as we want it".
Uniting relocated to the hall in August following the fire, in which the church "lost everything".
"Because of the fire we have to do a bigger drive than usual this year," Max says.
"And I think with everything that's happened in the economy - the way food's going up - and the floods haven't helped either - we're going to be very busy."
The organisation has around 500 households on its books, and though it is hard to predict, expects half of them might seek help with Christmas food and presents.
While older people, especially those living alone, are more likely to appreciate a voucher to spend on something they like, for families with children, being able to give them a gift is hugely important and a question of dignity, Max says.
"And they're very grateful for it," he said.
As its name indicates, Uniting Emergency Relief can also help with day-to-day food needs and utility bills.
"Any family can be helped, no matter what," Max says.
Ms Chesters described the work of Max's team as "very respectful and inclusive" and called on previous donors to again get involved by making gifts of toys and food.
"This year families will be paying more for their power bill, gas bill and the cost of groceries," she said.
"And we expect this year to be the biggest because a number of other agencies have pulled back on gifts."
On gifts, the local member, who has two young children of her own, advised that 'Cocomelon' toys were a hot choice for toddlers this year.
Science and slime-related items held timeless appeal, anything to do with Star Wars is a sure bet and Peppa Pig is still a solid option.
Donations to the Uniting Christmas toy and food drive can be made at the Y Service Club hall, 10 Lockwood Rd, Kangaroo Flat, on Tuesdays 9am to 3pm, Thursdays 9am to 12pm and Fridays 9am to 3pm.
