Healthcare providers are urging residents to remain vigilant as COVID-19 cases in the region begin to rise again.
While the health officials have confirmed cases and hospitalisations had "increased again this week", the government is yet to budge on bringing back pandemic mandates.
But this hasn't stopped central Victorian hospitals from continuing to keep an eye on the impending fourth wave.
Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner said staff were maintaining their "readiness" as they prepare for the potential of more cases before Christmas.
"We haven't altered our workings on a COVID viewpoint all the way through the pandemic," he said.
Mr Faulkner confirmed while COVID cases in the region were on the rise, so too were hospitalisations.
"We have 12 people in hospital with COVID-19, but if you go back a few weeks ago, we would have only had four," he said.
"We've also observed a number of people presenting to the emergency department with flu like symptoms, and then being tested as COVID positive."
Mr Faulkner also confirmed staffing numbers had been affected by the rise, confirming more than 20 had been off work on Friday.
Victorian chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton said this new wave was being driven two Omicron subvariants.
"There is currently no evidence to suggest these subvariants cause more severe disease," he said in his weekly COVID-19 update.
"However, hospitalisation rates are likely increasing due to waning immunity from past vaccination and the ability of these new subvariants to escape immunity from past infection.
"The overall number of COVID patients in intensive care remains low, however the daily average has increased by more than 50 per cent when compared to last week."
Despite this warning, the Labor government has not said it will re-implement COVID mandates like some other states have.
Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan said there has been no change to health advice in the state, despite a 62 per cent uptick in cases over the past week.
But the government did say face masks remain a low-cost and highly effective tool to help reduce transmission.
OTHER STORIES:
"It is a timely reminder," Ms Allan told reporters on Friday.
"Doesn't matter whether you've got the cold, the flu or COVID it just makes sense to stay home if you're sick."
Mr Faulkner reminded Bendigo residents to follow the age-old COVID rules to stay safe in the lead up to Christmas.
"We don't know trajectory of this wave yet, but we imagine Christmas will be a bit of a COVID risk," he said.
"So we'd really encourage people to keep doing RAT tests, if they are positive report it, because that will ensure if you're high risk that we can make contact and make sure you're okay.
"Keep cleans, keep your distance to ensure you're home for Christmas, not in hospital."
With Australian Associated Press
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.