Two men face Bendigo County Court for attack that blinded local grandfather

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Judge says justice needs to be done and it will be

Two men have fronted the Bendigo County Court for a further plea hearing following a vicious campsite attack that caused an older man to lose vision in one eye.

