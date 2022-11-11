Repair works have started on a stretch of the Calder Freeway near Harcourt.
Regional Roads Victoria started works on Friday in an effort to improve safety and create smoother journeys for road users. Works are expected to take a week to complete.
The works include road surfacing works on a four-kilometre section of the Calder Freeway, northbound, between Victoria Road and Gaaschs Road.
It is hoped the works will lower the risk of water pooling on the road surface.
Department of Transport Loddon Mallee regional director Melanie Hotton said the project will see the speed limit return to 110km/h following a final safety inspection.
"This week of warmer weather has provided us with the perfect opportunity to deliver these vital works after months of above-average rain and low temperatures," she said.
"We thank you for your patience while we complete these important safety improvements."
Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a speed limit of 40km/h during the works.
A detour away from the the off-ramp to Harcourt will be in place for part of the works.
For more details on traffic conditions visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
