The investigation into the violent death of a young man who died in a botched Bendigo kidnapping has come to a shocking close with Deputy State Coroner Jacqui Hawkins handing down her coronial findings.
The Judge siblings were assaulting Mr Brown, then aged 19, who inflicted the fatal wounds on Steven Judge after being lured to the area late at night and assaulted on March 15, 2019.
Harley Dix and Benjamin Judge were convicted and sentenced to a period of jail for three years and four months, with a non-parole periods of 22 months.
Jara Dix, and a fifth person, Bo Valli, also pled guilty and were convicted and sentenced in the County Court in respect of kidnapping and intentionally causing injury to Anthony Brown.
No one has been charged for the death of Steven Judge.
Jara's nephew, Harley Dix, lived in a unit in Flora Hill with his cousin, Bo Valli, and other occupants.
In February, 2019, Mr Brown moved into the residence and commenced a relationship with Harley's sister, Starr Dix.
Harley Dix began to have issues with Mr Brown in relation to his behaviour around the house and his perceived treatment of Starr Dix. He believed Mr Brown was "messing with her head and needed to be punished."
Following an incident that resulted in Mr Brown being evicted from the house, The Dix siblings spoke about their issues with his behaviour.
They both devised a plan for Jara Dix to invite Mr Brown to a location with the intention to physically assault him.
On March 15, 2019, some of the group went to smoke a bong at One Tree Hill, and Mr Brown agreed to go with them.
They drove to the Judge residence where a toolbox, tarp, sledgehammer, a bag of ropes, and a chain were loaded into the boot of the vehicle. Steven Judge decided he would go with them, but it is unclear from the evidence if he knew about the plan to assault Mr Brown.
Later that night, the Judge brothers proceeded to assault Mr Brown who began to lose consciousness as he was being choked, and pulled a knife out of his pocket.
He stabbed Steven Judge to the left side of his body a few times, causing him to back away and begin to bleed heavily.
The group attempted to get help for Steven Judge and paramedics arrived some time later. They attempted to revive the victim, however he was confirmed dead at 11:47pm.
Forensic Pathologist at the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine Dr Matthew Lynch determined the cause of death to be stab injuries to the chest. This finding was accepted by Deputy State Coroner Jacqui Hawkins.
All police investigations and criminal and appellate proceedings have now concluded in relation to the matter.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Colbert of the Homicide Squad was called to give evidence at the Inquest to explain the decision by Victoria Police not to charge Anthony Brown.
Detective Colbert's evidence was that Mr Brown's claim of the self-defence was valid.
He said the Homicide Squad had carefully considered the claim of self-defence and considered Mr Brown's actions were necessary and proportionate to the attack against him.
Det Sen Sgt Colbert said Mr Brown's self-defence claim was "irrefutable" and referring him to the Office of Public Prosecutions for criminal charges would have been a futile exercise.
The court previously heard Paul Judge say his family was tormented a lack of clarity surrounding his son's death and continued to question why police had not charged Mr Brown.
"Everyday hurts without Steven, some are harder than others. Today adds to the pain for obvious reasons, but all I can do is hope for his justice."
Deputy State Coroner Jacqui Hawkins found Steven died from stab wounds incurred at One Tree Hill by Anthony, who had a lawful excuse for the fatality and was therefore never charged for the incident.
She conveyed her sympathy to Steven's family.
