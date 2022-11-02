Police are on the search for a missing central Victorian teen.
Madison, 14, was last seen on Carnegie Way, Bendigo at 1.40am on October 30.
Madison is known to frequent the Kyneton, Kerang, and California Gully areas.
Police have concerns for their welfare due to their age.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
