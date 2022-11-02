The state government has announced funding of up to $15 million for a new combined CFA and SES station at Heathcote.
Minister for Emergency Services and upper house Northern Victoria Region representative Jaclyn Symes announced the money for a "fit-for-purpose joint facility" would be delivered through the Victorian Government's flood support.
Ms Symes said the government would work with the units on the site and design of the new facility housing the units.
The new facilities would provide female-friendly change rooms and meet the growing demands of the Heathcote community, hopefully helping to attract more volunteers, she said.
