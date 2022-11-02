Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

State government announces up to $15m for joint CFA-SES station at Heathcote

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brigade member Graeme Fleming at the Heathcote fire station. The brigade has been campaigning for some time for a new station to replace their 50-year-old site. Picture: CHRIS PEDLER

The state government has announced funding of up to $15 million for a new combined CFA and SES station at Heathcote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.