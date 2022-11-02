Bendigo Advertiser

BDCA board to meet with clubs to map way forward through rain sodden season

By Luke West
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:27am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Covers protecting pitches have been a familiar sight this cricket season. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association board will meet with its clubs tonight to map a way forward in what has been a season that has yet to have a ball bowled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.