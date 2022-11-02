BDCA board to meet with clubs to map way forward through rain sodden season

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association board will meet with its clubs tonight to map a way forward in what has been a season that has yet to have a ball bowled.
Originally scheduled to start on October 8, all four Saturdays of the BDCA season have so far been abandoned because of wet weather.
The season was originally fixtured as a 13-round home and away competition featuring nine two-day games and four one-day matches.
While the loss of four weeks of play has been frustrating, the BDCA has proven over the past two years in which the competition was played solely as one-day games due to potential COVID impacts that it can start a season as late as mid-November, play 18 days of home and away cricket and two weeks of finals and be finished by the end of March.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology 239.6mm of rain fell in Bendigo throughout October, including 162.8mm on Thursdays and Fridays that played havoc with ground preparation.
THE Emu Valley Cricket Association has enacted Plan B for its season fixture after another day of play was called off on Saturday.
Following further rain on already waterlogged EVCA grounds on Friday afternoon the board made the decision on Friday night to call off play the following day.
It means there still hasn't been a ball bowled yet in the EVCA season, which had originally been scheduled to start on October 8.
Having already lost the first two rounds of the season to poor weather and the first day of round three, the EVCA board has made the call to alter its fixture.
The first four weekends of the season will be wiped and with more rain forecast next week, a line has already been put through any play next weekend.
Starting afresh on November 12, the season will now be cut from 12 to nine rounds - the one-day games will be scrapped - and all teams will be scheduled to play each other once in a two-day match
The games originally scheduled for November 12-19, November 26-27 and December 3-10 will remain as is.
What was to be a one-day game on December 17 will now be a Saturday-Sunday game in which the original round two matches will be played.
And what was to be a one-day game on January 7 will now be a Saturday-Sunday game in which the original round three matches, which were due to start on Saturday, will be played.
The last four rounds of the original fixture then remain as is, with the season to still culminate in the grand final on the weekend of March 18-19.
"At this stage the plan is to go with the new fixture being all two-day games beginning on November 12," EVCA president Ron Gray said on Saturday.
"Worst case scenario if the weather continues as is and we don't get any cricket until up around Christmas then we'd look at another change of going to an all one-day competition.
"It's obviously a very frustrating time and I really feel for all the clubs and players.
"Everyone has put in so much work to get a season ready to start, but each weekend we just haven't been able to play any cricket yet.
"We're getting one or two days during the week where it looks good and then over the past three weeks it seems every Thursday or Friday we're getting 20 or 30mm of rain and it's really hurting us.
"You've only got to look back a fortnight ago when we had both Marong and Club Court three foot under water and our grounds just aren't getting the chance to dry out."
As of Saturday afternoon there had been 239.2mm of rain fall in Bendigo throughout October.
Of those 239.2mm, 162.8 mm has fallen on a Thursday or Friday.
"At the moment, even if the grounds do dry out a bit you're not going to make any runs because the grass is so thick," Gray said.
"Hopefully, they dry out over these next two weeks and can be cut so we can play a reasonable standard of cricket starting on November 12."
