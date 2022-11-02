THE CITY of Greater Bendigo is urging people to have their say on budget priorities in the next five weeks - or miss out.
The council would normally release a draft budget for community consultation for a month in the first half of the year, ahead of an end-of-financial-year deadline.
But it has scrapped that practice in line with new state government laws.
It represents an important change in the way the community is consulted about budget priorities, though the council has tried early consultations before, mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
She said many people last year welcomed the chance to have a say on the budget as council officers began drafting in earnest.
"Community submissions will need to be considered alongside existing services and budget settings," Cr Metcalf said.
The council is trying to manage budget expectations after years of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and recent flooding.
It is also grappling with skyrocketing inflation that threatens insurance, fuel and utility bottom lines.
Council officers say any new building projects will need to factor for construction costs that have blown out by as much as 40 per cent.
They have warned of funding gaps if they cannot claw back by raising rate charges on residents.
Rates form the council's main source of revenue but it must comply with a state-imposed cap of 1.75 per cent this year.
The government imposed that cap last January in line with predictions about inflation. By June, Australia's inflation rate was running at 6.1 per cent.
Anyone who wants to present ideas to councillors in person can head to the Bendigo Town Hall on Thursday, December 8 from 5.30pm.
To make a written submission or learn more, click here.
