THE results from Operation Scoreboard are in - and they do not make for pretty reading.
Drivers from across the central Victoria region were caught for numerous traffic offences, while the state-wide death toll continued to climb.
Operation Scoreboard saw police out in force over the super long weekend created by the national day of mourning for the Queen on Thursday and the AFL Grand Final parade on Friday.
It targeted speeding, drink-drivers, drug-drivers and distracted drivers with the intention of reducing road trauma - particularly motorcycle fatalities which are on track to exceed the highest number recorded in the past five years.
In Bendigo, 81 speeding offences were detected over the long weekend as well as eight drug drivers.
The blitz also nabbed five disqualified drivers and three unlicensed drivers.
"The disappointing part about it is people continuing to take unnecessary risks on the roads," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
"There were several people who were apprehended doing more than 25 and 30 kilometres over the speed limit [which is] risk taking behaviour that we need to stop."
Sadly, three lives were lost on Victorian roads during the long weekend - a driver struck and killed while changing a car tyre in Deer Park on Wednesday, and two motorcyclist fatalities in Leopold on Thursday and Gerangamete on Sunday.
This brings the total number of lives lost to 186. This is 26 higher than last year, and well above the five-year average of 169.
"Unfortunately, in the current climate, the way that the trauma collisions are rising across Victoria, especially the fatalities, it's just a pure indication to me that people are just not obeying the road rules," Snr Sgt Brooks said.
"They're not paying attention to what they're doing."
Snr Sgt Brooks said Bendigo was fortunate to have assistance from State Highway Patrol who came and worked in the area as well over the weekend and provided an extra level of visibility, and enforcement.
"We certainly appreciate their assistance because as I said traffic volumes were higher than normal," he said.
"Spread out over Thursday and Friday, but very concentrated on Sunday whenever I was returning home."
See the statistics below for Central Victoria:
Across the state, a total of 7466 traffic offences were detected over the AFL Grand Final long weekend, with almost 40 per cent of those for speeding.
With a strong focus on motorcycle safety during the operation, police recorded 238 motorcycle offences.
Police detected 224 people drink driving offences from 119,953 preliminary breath tests, and 212 drug driving from 3615 roadside drug tests.
"State-wide there was nearly 200 people who were given a ticket for not wearing or processed sorry for not wearing a seatbelt," Snr Sgt Brooks said.
"That's ridiculous.
"Those laws have been in place for more than 50 years and yet people still take that extraordinary risk and decide not to wear their seatbelt."
There were also 377 mobile phone offences recorded, and automatic number plate recognition technology caught 494 Victorians who were driving while disqualified, suspended or unlicensed.
Police warn road users to not be complacent now the operation has ended.
"Just because this weekend is finished doesn't mean the enforcement stops," Snr Sgt Brooks said.
"We will be still enforcing as we move into the warmer months and the days become longer, as they do starting next weekend.
"And we will also be using every resource we've got available ... so that we can keep the road toll as low as possible and on top of that, we will also be drawing on resources from the State Highway Patrol again."
Operation Scoreboard ran run state-wide from 12.01am Wednesday, September 21 to 11.59pm Sunday, September 25.
