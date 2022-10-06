BENDIGO will host two extra sports at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the state government has revealed in a major announcement moments ago.
Member for Bendigo Jacinta Allan has just revealed the city will host 3X3 basketball and its para version.
It will also host track cycling and para track cycling on a temporary velodrome to be constructed at Bendigo's showgrounds.
It brings the total number of games sports on offer in Bendigo to six, including sports announced earlier this year like lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, table tennis and para table tennis, netball and squash.
"These are big events for Bendigo and big events for the Commonwealth Games that will bring even more athletes, officials, visitors to our city," Ms Allan, minister for Commonwealth Games delivery, said.
"It's going to be a fantastic addition to a strong sporting program that Bendigo will host in March 2026."
Ms Allan said the addition of track cycling to Bendigo's Commonwealth Games events spoke to the city's legacy for the sport.
"Cycling has been historically a really strong sport here in Bendigo," she said. "We all know and love that the Bendigo Madison that's held (each) year.
"Having events like that means that we've fostered a culture a cycling culture that supports juniors training locally, great elite coaches that are based here in Bendigo.
"Track cycling is one of the marquee events in the in the Commonwealth Games. It attracts a lot of attention, not just from visitors wanting to come and see the event liv, but also it's broadcast around the world.
"So this is not just going to bring visitors more visitors to Bendigo to watch the track cycling live. It's going to put Bendigo on the on international TV screens around the world and that's great to showcase our beautiful city and region."
The decision to build a pop-up velodrome at the Bendigo Showgrounds and not use the cycling facilities at the Tom Flood Sports Centre was due to space.
"Obviously the Tom Flood hosts the madison every year and is well established as a velodrome," Ms Allan said.
"In terms of meeting the international standard requirements that need to be met for both the track and the associated facilities, the Tom Flood site is a little bit site constrained.
"It's just frankly not got enough space around the track to be able to have all the additional spectator facilities, the associated warm up and and official facilities that you need for an international event like track cycling in the Commonwealth Games.
"That space is here at at the show grounds and that's why the show grounds site has been identified."
Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee chief executive Jeroen Weimar said organisers were working closely with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) in relation to the temporary velodrome facilities.
"The UCI is the governing body for track cycling and all forms of cycling," he said. "We were very interested in their temporary velodrome solution they used in Germany in August for for the World Cup races.
"We'll be bringing a similar tracker temporary track here to the showgrounds site under a large temporary structure sitting right in the oval outside.
"The advantages for us all that we can we can bring track cycling to Bendigo and we can have a fantastic series of competitions here.
"But it also allows them to demount the track afterwards we can use it another site in the longer term. It just gives us more flexibility and allows us to bring the track cycling program right into the heart of our games."
Mr Weimar said temporary structures will also be developed in Bendigo for the 3x3 basketball and squash programs.
"Cycling will be a temporary structure (and) we're also going to be running the 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball in a temporary pop-up structure," he said. "We're we're finalising that location over the coming months.
"Similarly squash will be part of our program and, again, we're working on a temporary solution for the squash program.
"We've got a number of permanent venues. We have the netball taking place at Bendigo Stadium, we've got the lawn bowls at the Bendigo Bowls Club.
"We'll be running table tennis up here at showgrounds and that gives us an opportunity to build some longer-term infrastructure which will benefit the longer-term master plan for the showgrounds."
The government has also unveiled the location of a Bendigo athletes' village that will hold 1600 athletes and officials.
The Flora Hill athletes' village will be designed in consultation with Traditional Owners, local business and the community, the government says.
It will use La Trobe University-owned land to develop the athletes' village.
"Land owned by La Trobe University at Flora Hill has been identified as a great site to build the Commonwealth Games village," Ms Allan said. "It was identified as a good site because it's available.
"We do have some really tight timelines in the lead-up to March 2026 to build a village to host 1600 people and that's why the site was chosen.
"Now we can move to the next stage of getting on with finalising the designs and the building of the Bendigo Commonwealth Games village."
Part of the planning for the athletes village will include how the housing is used after the Commonwealth Games.
"As part of the careful planning and design work that's going into constructing the village (there) is a master planning process that involves the look at the future use post-March 2026," Ms Allan said.
"That will include looking at how we can best add to Bendigo's social affordable housing stock.
"We know that housing is a really significant issue here in Bendigo. There's a really tight housing market, it is causing some challenges.
"The best long-term use will be worked through and we need to do that in consultation with the City of Greater Bendigo."
Ms Allan said the future of the athletes' village site will be made clear when the master planning process for the Bendigo athletes games was complete.
"That process will take pretty much the first half into 2023 because we have to get into procurement pretty quickly to get the village built in time for March 2026," she said.
