Jaycob Robertson pleads guilty in the Bendigo County Court for stomping on pso's head

Updated October 27 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:30am
Man who assaulted protective services officer in 'frightening attack' pleads guilty

A young man who violently stomped on a Bendigo protective services officer's head, leaving him with serious injuries, has pled guilty for recklessly causing injury and other charges in the Bendigo County Court.

