Man who assaulted protective services officer in 'frightening attack' pleads guilty

A young man who violently stomped on a Bendigo protective services officer's head, leaving him with serious injuries, has pled guilty for recklessly causing injury and other charges in the Bendigo County Court.
Jaycob Robertson, 23, was arrested and charged for stealing a black Nike sports bag, resisting emergency workers on duty, recklessly causing injury, possessing a drug of dependence, and possessing a prohibited weapon.
The incident with the protective services officer, whose head was stepped on, was described as a "frightening" attack.
Robertson pled guilty to all charges in his plea hearing in court on October 27.
The offender previously had his bail revoked.
As previously reported, in 2021 a vehicle was broken into in Golden Square, and a black Nike bag with gym equipment and personal items was stolen from the car.
The next morning, two protective service officers were patrolling the Bendigo Railway Station when they saw Robertson smoking a cigarette in a prohibited area.
The officers approached Robertson and told him he needed to move away, which he did.
The offender allegedly returned to the two officers a few minutes later and had a conversation with them.
After one of the officers asked for his name and address, Robertson allegedly acted nervous and picked up a black Nike bag to search for his identification.
He eventually provided his details, which showed he was wanted for questioning in relation to an outstanding matter.
The protective services officer told Robertson he was going to be arrested and the then 22-year-old allegedly tried to flee. A scuffle broke out and Robertson allegedly told an officer to "f*** off, you dog" before trying to punch them in the head.
The offender allegedly broke free from one of the officers, but the second officer tried to grab him.
That officer fell to the ground and police allege Robertson stomped on the officer's face before eventually being restrained and arrested.
The alleged assault was captured on CCTV footage and body-worn cameras.
Police officers arrived on scene and searched Robertson, finding a flick-knife and a stolen Nike bag in his possession.
The court heard the officer who fell to the ground and was stomped on sustained injuries including mild traumatic brain injury.
At the time of offending, Robertson was unemployed and at the time of arrest the offender had no fixed address.
Robertson's lawyer asked for the matter to be adjourned to allow time for a psychological and medical report to be obtained.
Judge Kevin Doyle adjourned the plea till plea to January 27, 2023.
Robertson, who has served 63 days of pre sentence detention, will remain in custody until then.
