Man who allegedly left officer with brain injury has bail revoked

Bendigo Advertiser
Jaycob Robertson to remain in custody until plea hearing, following bail revocation

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:55am, first published 1:00am
A man who allegedly stomped on the head of a Bendigo protective services officer in a violent attack has had his bail revoked, sending him into custody while he awaits his plea hearing.

