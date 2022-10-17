Man who allegedly left officer with brain injury has bail revoked

A man who allegedly stomped on the head of a Bendigo protective services officer in a violent attack has had his bail revoked, sending him into custody while he awaits his plea hearing.
Jaycob Robertson , 23, faced the Bendigo County Court on charges of theft, resisting an emergency worker on duty, recklessly causing injury, and two counts of possessing of a drug of dependence.
It is alleged on July 27, 2021 a vehicle was broken into in Golden Square. A black Nike bag with gym equipment and personal items was stolen from the car.
The next morning, two protective service officers were patrolling the Bendigo Railway Station when they saw Robertson smoking a cigarette in a prohibited area.
The officers approached Robertson and told him he needed to move away, which he did.
The offender allegedly returned to the two officers a few minutes later and had a conversation with them.
After one of the officers asked for his name and address, Robertson allegedly acted nervous and picked up a black Nike bag to search for his identification.
He eventually provided his details, which showed he was wanted for questioning in relation to an outstanding matter.
The protective services officer told Robertson he was going to be arrested and the then 22-year-old allegedly tried to flee. A scuffle broke out and Robertson allegedly told an officer to "f*** off, you dog" before trying to punch them in the head.
The offender allegedly broke free from one of the officers, but the second officer tried to grab him.
That officer fell to the ground and police allege Robertson stomped on the officer's face before eventually being restrained and arrested.
The alleged assault was captured on CCTV footage and body-worn cameras.
Police officers arrived on scene and searched Robertson, finding a flick knife and a stolen Nike bag in his possession.
Robertson was taken to the Bendigo Police Station where he refused to be interviewed.
He was allegedly captured on CCTV trying to conceal a small amount of methamphetamine in his underwear.
The protective services officer sustained a mild traumatic brain injury along with cuts and bruises to their face.
An application for the revocation of Robertson's bail was heard in the Bendigo County Court on Friday October 14.
"I'm revoking your bail in this matter," Judge Kevin Doyle said.
"I'll list it for a plea on the 27th of October, the second last day of the circuit."
Robertson said to the judge "I'm a bit confused sorry, what's on 27 October?"
"I thought it was in February," he said.
Judge Doyle told the offender he could speak to his lawyer about the matter.
Robertson will appear via video link from custody on October, 27, 2022.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.