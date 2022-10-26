Prisoner hoping for early release on health grounds must wait to learn his fate

A man whose Bendigo County Court case was postponed so his health condition could be assessed faces an even longer wait as his medical report failed to provide the answers the court needed.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appealed his Magistrates Court sentence in the hopes of an early release from prison to receive medical treatment for a health condition.
The offender is appealing the sentence he received for driving a stolen vehicle at a high speed with an accomplice, stealing petrol, evading police, failing to appear in court, and possessing a firearm and drugs.
Judge Kevin Doyle said of the medical report: "I couldn't draw a conclusion."
The offender previously had a CT scan which showed a 12-millimetre lesion on his liver.
The lesion was discovered in the same place where he previously had a cancer removed.
The man's lawyer, Stephanie Joosten, said the man's lesion needed to be investigated to see if it was cancerous.
Judge Doyle said the man's medical report was received at the last minute and it said the man had a blood test previously, but declined to attend a repeat colonoscopy, and had an MRI scheduled.
Judge Doyle said the report wasn't clear to him.
Ms Joosten said her client disputed the contents of the report and disagreed that he declined attending his repeat colonoscopy.
She said the man had been told numerous times there would be a delay in getting an MRI, and that it potentially could be next year.
Ms Joosten said her client had a suspicion the delays he was facing would continue without judicial intervention.
Judge Doyle said the man's offending was substantial and significant.
The judge said the sentence the man originally received wasn't excessive, but it would have to change if he was sick.
He said if the man didn't have cancer, he'd be in a different position than if he did.
The court heard the man had a review scheduled for November.
Judge Doyle said he would adjourn the appeal until after the review had been held so he could find out what the offender's health situation was.
"I need a full picture of your health condition," he said.
"I want to know what your health circumstances are."
Ms Joosten said on behalf of her client that he was hoping to resolve the matter today (Wednesday) but there was utilitarian value in waiting for the review report.
"[He] wouldn't have any issue with waiting until November, provided it's not a long wait," she said.
The man will be back in court in November and will remain in custody until then.
