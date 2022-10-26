Bendigo Advertiser
A man's Bendigo County Court sentencing will be delayed due to inconclusive medical report

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:57am, first published October 26 2022 - 11:30pm
Prisoner hoping for early release on health grounds must wait to learn his fate

A man whose Bendigo County Court case was postponed so his health condition could be assessed faces an even longer wait as his medical report failed to provide the answers the court needed.

