The public is being called on to help locate Jarrod Richardson.
Known to frequent the Castlemaine area, Jarrod, 42, is wanted in relation to drug and driving offences.
He is described as having long light brown hair, usually worn in a bun, blue eyes and a medium build.
Jarrod is also known to frequent Ferntree Gully and Rosebud.
Anyone who sees Jarrod or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
