A range of organisations will share in $3.5 million to provide consent education to young people across the state so their relationships can thrive.
The Supporting Young People to Understand Affirmative Consent program will support 12 projects to ensure young people aged 12-25 years understand the new affirmative consent model.
The program forms part of the government's agenda to end all forms of violence against women, including sexual and family violence.
READ MORE
The program will target young people in out-of-school settings including through an after school digital program on the gaming platform Twitch, multimedia campaigns and peer-led initiatives.
This tailored approach is designed to help young people develop an early understanding of affirmative consent and how they can and must seek it as they become sexually active.
The education program backs the Vic government's recent adoption of an affirmative consent model with reforms seeking to make clear that everyone has a responsibility to get consent before and while engaging in sexual activity.
Family violence prevention minister Ros Spence announced the funding and said it will give young people the ability to navigate relationships in a safe and consensual way.
READ MORE
"We want young Victorians to understand how to seek and give affirmative consent - these programs will ensure young people have the tools they need to have healthy and consensual relationships from the start," she said.
"By equipping young people with the skills, information and support they need, we're challenging the harmful behaviours, attitudes and assumptions that lead to sexual violence."
The successful organisations include the Australian Childhood Foundation, Australian Muslim Women's Centre for Human Rights, Body Safety Australia, Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria, Drummond Street Services Inc, Sexual Health Victoria, The Man Cave, Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency, Women's Health East, Women's Health in the North, Young People's Legal Rights Centre (Youthlaw) and Youth Affairs Council of Victoria Inc.
Anyone who needs additional support can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.