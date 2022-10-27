Bendigo Advertiser
Affirmative consent education program rolled out across Victoria

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
Government funding will support consent education for young people across Victoria. Picture by Pixabay

A range of organisations will share in $3.5 million to provide consent education to young people across the state so their relationships can thrive.

