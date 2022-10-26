More than $13,000 cash and assorted drugs were uncovered in a car in Long Gully late Wednesday night.
Two people were allegedly in the car when officers intercepted it on Bennett Street after the pair were seen leaving a home on the same street at about 11.40pm.
Six mobile phones were found in the search alongside the cash, cannabis, Valium, and suspected methylamphetamine and cocaine.
IN OTHER NEWS
The driver, a 33-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 44-year-old man, are assisting police with their inquiries.
A police spokesperson said it is expected the pair will be interviewed in relation to drug and proceeds of crime offences.
