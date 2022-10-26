City of Greater Bendigo deputy mayor councillor Matthew Evans has announced his intentions to run for the local government's top job.
Cr Evans, who recently finished up his role in communications and promotions at Bendigo South East College, has been a councillor for the Eppalock ward since November 2020 and is the youngest person to hold the position of deputy mayor for Greater Bendigo.
He said his main focuses are on effective and efficient delivery of council projects and plans, and providing good and strong outcomes for the community.
"The next 12 months are going to be critical, particularly rebuilding our community from the recent flood damage," he said.
"With that the challenges and opportunities that pose from that, but also the commonwealth games, other plans and strategies."
As deputy mayor, Cr Evans said he is proud to have been second-in-charge overseeing the success of the Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition, the 2026 Commonwealth Games announcement and major project completions such as the Harry Trott Reserve pavilion and the redevelopment of Ewing Park.
He said he's learned a lot as deputy mayor over the last 12 months, and he's thankful to his good relationships with mayor Andrea Metcalf and experienced councillors Rod Fyffe and Marg O'Rourke.
"It's been a fabulous opportunity," he said. "I give a lot of credit to Andrea Metcalf, she and I have had a very good partnership as mayor and deputy mayor. She's been a very good mentor to me.
"I think I'm definitely ready and I would love to have that opportunity to put myself forward."
The mayor will be announced at a special council meeting on Tuesday, November 8 following a vote by councillors. The mayoral term is one year.
At this stage it is unclear which other councillors intend to stand for mayor.
"At the end of the day if it's as mayor, deputy mayor or a councillor my commitment and focus remains the same; delivering good and strong outcomes for our community," Cr Evans said.
