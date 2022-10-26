Bendigo Advertiser
Deputy mayor Matthew Evans nominates for top City of Greater Bendigo job

By Jonathon Magrath
October 26 2022 - 4:00pm
Picture by Darren Howe.

City of Greater Bendigo deputy mayor councillor Matthew Evans has announced his intentions to run for the local government's top job.

