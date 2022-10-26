Fashion stakes returned to the Bendigo Racecourse yesterday with bright colours ruling the day.
The competition for the Fashions on the Field titles was as close as ever, with Emma Scodellaro winning the Lady of the Day category.
Ms Scodellaro wore a McQueen dress from the Anemone collection with a feathered hat to match.
"It's my favorite dress at the moment and Bendigo is one of my favorite race meets of all time. So I thought 'you know what, let's wear my favorite dress to Bendigo'," she said.
"I've been coming (to Bendigo Cup) for many years. I've been a member of the club for years. Although I'm based in Melbourne, I'm on this side of Melbourne in Greenvale, so it's just up the road.
"Country racing is the heart and soul of racing, I just love it so much. I love the Bendigo racetrack. I know some of the local trainers and I'm always supporting them as well."
Ms Scodellaro said she is already looking forward to the 2023 Bendigo Cup
"I've actually got a couple of outfits that I'm planning on wearing next year," she said. "I'm always looking for things."
Local Lady of the Day went to Bendigo's Ashlea Mason, while Man of the Day went to Ricky Blake.
Ms Mason, who grew up in Strathallan near Rochester, hired her yellow and pink dress from No Strings in Bendigo and coupled it with her wedding shoes and a favourite hat adorned with ribbon to match her dress.
"I only got my dress a couple of days ago because I was waiting on the weather forecast. So it was lucky it was still available," she said.
"I've had this hat for a few years and I pulled it out of the wardrobe and added a little bit of ribbon to match my dress. It's always a way to save a bit of money on millinery.
"It was nice to have a lot of color. I just wanted something vibrant. I've entered fashions a few times at Echuca but this is my first Bendigo Cup."
The day also gave Ms Mason a welcome break from her new role as a parent.
"I had a baby earlier on in the year and this is one of the longest stints that I've been away from her," she said. "It's nice to not be pushing a pram around and put on some stilettos."
Michelle Robinson took out the Millinery of the Day, while Most Elegant Lady of the Day was Christina Croxford.
Ms Robinson created her three-dimensional inspired fascinator while caring for her nine-month-old son.
"It certainly makes things challenging. You've got to pack away the sewing needles and make sure everything's safe," she said. "It took a few days, working into the early hours of the mornings after he went to bed.
"I wanted something really three dimensional and I love the idea of it not just being at the front having something at the back as well. And with flowers for spring, you can't go wrong.
"It's great to get a sash but putting together the outfit that I'm happy with, that's the most important thing."
Like so many others Ms Robinson welcomed the return to crowds at race meets.
"I first went to the races at Corowa when I was probably five months old. So I've been going to cup races for a long time," she said.
"I think I probably took it for granted - going to the races and getting out.
"To come back and to see such a supporting of the local clubs and to see everyone coming back and really enjoying it. I think we've realized how lucky we are."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
