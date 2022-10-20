Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Maryborough hospital celebrates 20th baby born under 'gold standard' program

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:28am, first published October 20 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home visit by midwife Rhiannan Haintz with Chloe Wardlaw, her partner Mitch Olassen and their new baby Bonnie Olassen, who was born at Maryborough District Health Service. Picture supplied

First-time-mum Chloe Wardlaw could not speak more highly of the support she received when her daughter Bonnie was born earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.