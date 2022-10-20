First-time-mum Chloe Wardlaw could not speak more highly of the support she received when her daughter Bonnie was born earlier this year.
Thanks to Maryborough District Health Services' "gold standard" midwifery program, the family was able to work closely with a team they trusted throughout the birthing process.
After being referred by her GP to MDHS to discuss her birth plan, Ms Wardlaw connected with her primary midwife, Rhiannan Haintz, immediately.
"She made us feel comfortable and supported, and was available 24/7 for any questions we had," Ms Wardlaw said.
She and her partner Mitch Olassen formed a special bond with Ms Haintz and the team of midwives who supported them every step of the way.
MDHS introduced a new midwife group practice in May.
"Case Load Model of Care" was developed to provide a safe and sustainable model of care and designed specifically to meet the needs of women and families in the community.
Under this, a primary midwife provides care for women from pregnancy right through to early parenting.
They are supported by a multidisciplinary healthcare team, including an obstetric consultant and GP obstetricians.
The model provides opportunities for more local women to have their pregnancy care with the service and to birth locally when clinically appropriate, with referral to specialist service partners in Bendigo or Ballarat when needed.
Ms Wardlaw said she liked the convenience of being close to home, and was able to fit in appointments around her work schedule.
While Bonnie was delivered, Ms Haintz stayed at the hospital and was available anytime.
"Rhi and the team became such a big part of our life, and the care we received from everyone was amazing. We're incredibly lucky to have that sort of care and can't speak highly enough of the experience we had," Ms Wardlaw said.
MDHS is now able to celebrate the birth of the 20th baby born under its new model.
"This is a very exciting day for our health service," MDHS chief executive Nickola Allan said.
"Our team spent three years working with Australia's leading maternity experts and gained input from more than 70 local families on the kind of care they want and need as they bring their babies into the world.
"Not only has this team developed a safe and sustainable model that meets the needs of local families, they have gone beyond - creating a new benchmark for regional maternity care that's the first of its kind in Victoria."
The Maryborough Model was co-designed with local midwives, GPs, obstetricians and consumers, based on feedback from the community.
The MDHS maternity service will be expanded as part of the redevelopment of Maryborough hospital.
The $100 million investment will include the addition of two new birthing suites by late 2024 will allow more mothers to give birth closer to home.
To find out more about maternity services at MDHS, visit mdhs-maternity.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
