Women's health advocates are pleading with politicians to keep the momentum going towards gender equality as a state election edges closure
Women's Health Loddon Mallee has put forward three key actions and areas of work to improve women's health and wellbeing in Victoria.
"All of the Victorian Women's Health Services agree, we need to keep the momentum of change going and build upon the last 30 years of reform," WHLM chief executive Tricia Currie said.
"Not the least of which is the recent significant reform to our family violence system, gender equity policy and practice, and women's health."
The Victorian Women's Health Services have been at the forefront of gender equality, women's health and primary prevention for over 30 years.
Together they are calling on all parties at this state election to take action on three key pillars of policy:
"We know that the foundations of inequity are found in the systems and structures that embed discrimination and negative gender stereotypes," Ms Currie said.
"These structures and systems are pervasive and impact all aspects of our community and economy.
"Women take significantly more carer's leave, use flexible working arrangements, and are still impacted by the pay gap.
"Women also experience more mental health issues, are admitted to hospital with self-harm more than men, and we have seen the rates of heart disease and dementia significantly increase in the last five years."
Ms Currie said the percentage of women who experience anxiety and depression in the Loddon Mallee is higher than the state average in all 10 local government areas (LGAs), and higher than men in nine out of 10 LGAs in the region.
She said women's experiences of mental distress, including anxiety and depression, had been exacerbated as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, with women most likely to carry the burden of increased household demands, including caring for unwell children and vulnerable family members.
"I'm not leaving the house very often, and I know a lot of other people who are living with risk factors who are making those tough choices," Ms Currie said.
WHLM found women continue to experience a gender pay gap across all 10 LGAs in the Loddon Mallee region, earning disproportionately smaller weekly income than men, and income less than the state average.
"Until we confront this gendered view of work we will not be able to care for the workforce that cares and supports all of us," Ms Currie said.
"The good news is we can do something about this and the Women's Health Services have come together to outline what we know is key to ensuring that the last 10 years of reform is sustained and, improved upon."
The Victorian Women's Health Services 2022 Victorian Election Platform: Keeping the Momentum Going is available via the WHLM website at whlm.org.au/resources
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
