Students were already stressed preparing for their final exams before they had to contend with record-breaking floods, but the state government has stepped in.
VCE students face their final week of school with the exam for English, the largest subject across the state, set for October 26.
With many towns like Kerang, Rochester, Echuca and Shepparton still facing evacuation orders the location and timings of some exams are uncertain.
In response, the state government has said those students whose homes or schools have been directly flood-affected will have derived examination scores (DES) automatically available.
A DES makes sure that, if any extenuating circumstances affect a student's exam period, their final result reflects the level of achievement that would be expected, based on the student's work through the year.
A dedicated hotline has been set up for schools and VCE students who have been impacted by the floods, available through email at 2022VCE@education.vic.gov.au or by phone daily from 8:00am until 10:30pm on 1800 717 588.
The hotline is open both for advice and for affected schools and students to inform Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) about weather-related issues impacting your examinations and assessments.
A VCAA spokesperson said it is a "very challenging time for Victorian schools and communities experiencing extreme weather events and floods".
"Given the major impact on our schools, roads and homes, preparing for and participating in final exams or assessments may not be possible for some students at this time," the spokesperson said.
"The VCAA has processes in place to make sure final year results are not adversely affected by any unforeseen circumstances.
"Students who are significantly impacted by the floods are eligible for special consideration, including the use of Derived Examination Scores (DES) and unspecified VET credit."
Ideally, the spokesperson said, students would still attend their final examinations where possible but reassured all students and families that the current situation will be considered when finalising VCE study scores.
VCAA continues to work with the Department of Education and Training and directly with whole schools affected by floods and will continue to provide updates and advice.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
