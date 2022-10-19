Bendigo Advertiser
Coming together for prostate cancer research at Bendigo's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:23am, first published 12:00am
Members of the Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group are excited for next month's Bendigo's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch. Picture by Kate Monotto Bendigo Health

After two years off, the blokes are back with an annual lunch raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Bendigo Health.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

