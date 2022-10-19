After two years off, the blokes are back with an annual lunch raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia and Bendigo Health.
On Friday, November 18 at the Red Energy Arena from 12pm to 4pm, Bendigo's Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch will take place and organisers are expecting about 500 people.
Secretary of the Bendigo Prostate Cancer Support Group, Ted Hocking, said they've missed out on a lot of money that would've been raised.
"The funds we raise all go to prostate research, some are diverted to Bendigo (Health) for an imaging machine," he said.
"It's very important to Bendigo and it's a good chance to get people to understand prostate and go and get checked."
Members of the support group are all survivors of prostate cancer, devoted to raising awareness of the disease.
"I went to a doctor one day and she said to me 'Ted have you had your prostate checked' and I said 'what's a prostate?'; I knew nothing about it," Mr Hocking said.
Another member, Allan Milikins, said he ignored early signs of the cancer.
"I used to have a few light beers and I used to think I'd have to go to the toilet all the time because of the beer... I saw one of my mates I hadn't seen for a few years and he was having prostate treatment at the time and he said I should have my PSA test," he said.
A prostate-specific antigen test is done to analyse blood, and the blood level of PSA is often elevated in people with prostate cancer.
Members of the group agreed that testing for prostate cancer has come a long way and money raised from fundraising efforts has had a positive effect in Bendigo, funding a non-invasive biopsy machine.
Mr Milikins, who had treatment for cancer in 2016, said joining the support group was also an important step in his recovery.
"I do get a great deal of encouragement and support from all the members of the BPG (sic)," he said. "It is very helpful for my wellbeing to know you can talk openly to any member. The support is greatly appreciated."
While November's event is a blokes lunch, families and friends are also invited, as prostate cancer diagnoses can effect them too.
Guest speakers at the event are Hawthorn Football Club legend Dermott Brereton and comedian Des Dowling. Tickets are available here.
